Saturday 16 March, 2019
Weather hits as Meath's league clash with Clare is postponed

Louth’s match against Westmeath in Drogheda is also off.

By Cian Roche Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 11:07 AM
35 minutes ago 1,138 Views No Comments
MEATH’S LEAGUE MEETING with Clare at Cusack Park has been postponed due to deteriorating weather conditions and a waterlogged pitch.

Cusack Park Ennis No games will go ahead at Cusack Park this afternoon. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“Refixture details will be announced when we are informed,” Meath GAA shared today via their social channels.

Louth’s match with Westmeath is also off in Drogheda after pitch inspections on Saturday morning.

Rain had threatened today’s double-header out west at Pearse Stadium, with Galway set to take on Roscommon in Division 1.

Groundstaff conducted two pitch inspections this morning – one at 8am and a second at 10am – to ensure the conditions were suitable.

Weather conditions appear to be causing havoc across the west coast, as all of Clare’s U21 hurling championship games scheduled for today have also been postponed.

