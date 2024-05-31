Meath keep faith with team that lost to Louth for visit of Kerry

MEATH HAVE NOT made any changes to the starting XV that suffered an historic 10-point defeat to Louth when they face Kerry in their All-Ireland SFC clash in Meath.

Manager Colm O’Rourke witnessed his side lose their first game against the Wee County in 49 years but has opted to show faith in his players ahead of the visit of the Kingdom this Sunday.

It means that the spine of the side will remain the same with Billy Hogan in goal, and Donal Keogan, Adam O’Neill and Ronan Ryan in the full back line.

Darragh Campion is at centre back, flanked by Harry O’Higgins and Sean Coffey at wing back.

Team captain Ronan Jones and Cian McBride are set to continue in the middle of the park while Ciaran Caulfield, Cillian O’Sullivan and Cathal Hickey make up the half forward line.

James Conlon and Eoghan Frayne will link up with Mathew Costello atfull forward.

Kerry, meanwhile, have made three changes from the XV that beat Monaghan in the opening All-Ireland SFC Group 4 meeting.

Dylan Casey and Mike Breen are introduced to the defence with Paul Murphy and Tadhg Morley dropping to the bench.

Manager Jack O’Connor has brought Cilian Burke into his attack for Dara Moynihan while Graham O’Sullivan is again absent due to a groin injury.





Meath





1. Billy Hogan (Maigh Dearmhaí)





2. Donal Keogan (Rath Coinnig), 3. Adam O’Neill (Bhulf Tón), 4. Ronan Ryan (Druim Samhraidh)





5. Harry O’Higgins (Emmet Druim Bhearradh), 6. Darragh Campion (Scrín), 7. Sean Coffey (Baile na Breacaighe)





8. Ronan Jones (Naomh Peadar Dún Bóinne, captain), 9. Cian McBride (Naomh Ultain)





10. Ciaran Caulfield (Áth Troim), 11.Cillian O’Sullivan (Magh nAilbhe), 12. Cathal Hickey (Baile Sencaill)





13. James Conlon (Naomh Colmcille), 14. Mathew Costello (Domhnach Seachnaill), 15. Eoghan Frayne (Druim Samhraidh)



Subs:





16. Sean Brennan (Dún Doire), 17. Michael Murphy (Naomh Peadar Dún Bóinne), 18. Sean Ryan (Naomh Peadar Dún Bóinne), 19. Brian O’Halloran (Baile Íomhair), 20. Ross Ryan (Druim Samhraidh), 21. Conor Gray (Domhnach Seachnaill), 22. Daithí McGowan (Rath Tó), 23. Ruairí Kinsella (Domhnach Seachnaill), 24. Jack O’Connor (Currach Átha), 25. Jordan Morris (Réaltaí Dún a Rí), 26. Aaron Lynch (Áth Troim)







Kerry





1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)





2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)





5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)





8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)





10. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa, captain), 12. Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine)





13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)



Subs:





16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes), 17. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 18. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 19. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 20. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort), 21. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe), 22. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle), 23. Killian Spillane (Templenoe), 24. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk), 25. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), 26. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)