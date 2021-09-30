Membership : Access or Sign Up
Champions Meath lead the way as 2021 ladies football All-Star nominations revealed

The winners will be announced at a gala banquet at Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel on Saturday, November 13.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 11:47 AM
4 minutes ago 33 Views 0 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND WINNERS Meath lead the way with 14 nominations for the 2021 TG4 ladies football All-Star awards.

Meath have been rewarded for a remarkable season of successs as they landed the All-Ireland senior title just a year after their intermediate triumph.

Runners-up Dublin have received nine nominations with beaten semi-finalists Cork and Mayo getting seven and six players respectively. 

There are three nominees from Donegal, two each from Armagh and Galway, and one apiece from Kerry and Waterford.

2021 TG4 All Star nominations:

Goalkeepers:

  • Monica McGuirk (Meath)*, Ciara Trant (Dublin), Dearbhla Gower (Galway)

Right corner back:

  • Emma Troy (Meath), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Saoirse Lally (Mayo)

Full back:

  • Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Róisín Phelan (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal)

Left corner back:

  • Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Katie Newe (Meath), Eimear Meaney (Cork)

Right half back:

  • Erika O’Shea (Cork), Tamara O’Connor (Mayo), Aoibheann Leahy (Meath)

Centre back:

  • Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal)

Left half back:

  • Melissa Duggan (Cork)*, Orlagh Nolan (Dublin), Shauna Ennis (Meath)

Midfield:

  • Lauren Magee (Dublin), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo), Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath), Hannah Looney (Cork), Orlagh Lally (Meath)

Right half forward:

  • Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Orla Byrne (Meath)

Centre forward:

  • Rachel Kearns (Mayo)*, Lyndsey Davey (Dublin)*, Stacey Grimes (Meath)

Left half forward:

  • Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath), Carla Rowe (Dublin)*, Sarah Rowe (Mayo)

Right corner forward:

  • Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Vikki Wall (Meath), Sadhbh O’Leary (Cork)

Full forward:

  • Emma Duggan (Meath), Shauna Howley (Mayo), Katie Murray (Waterford)

Left corner forward:

  • Eimear Scally (Cork), Geradline McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)

