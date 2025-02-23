Meath power to impressive victory against Roscommon

MEATH’S BRIGHTEST PERFORMANCE of the Robbie Brennan era, which included their best 35 minutes of football in several seasons, propelled the Royals to a highly significant win over Roscommon.

Trailing by four points at half-time, the hosts capitalised on a stiff second-half wind in Navan to tear the previously unbeaten Rossies asunder and claim a 2-18 to 0-17 win.

With Monaghan defeating Cork 3-16 to 1-15 yesterday, it has left Meath, who last competed in Division 1 in 2020, locked on six points at the head of Division 2 with Monaghan and Roscommon who were both relegated last year.

All three will feel that with three games to go, their destiny is in their own hands with Meath set to travel to Mullingar to face rock bottom Westmeath next weekend.

As for Roscommon, they’ll head to Cork in Round 5 knowing that the Rebels, sitting in fourth place on four points, still harbour outside promotion hopes.

Meath will feel they were the weekend’s big winners, firing out a serious statement not just about their league credentials but their ability to take on a top Championship side.

Meath manager Robbie Brennan (file photo). Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Eoghan Frayne top-scored for the Royals with six points though it was two second-half goals inside a minute, from Sean Coffey and Ronan Jones, that changed this game.

Roscommon had used the strong wind advantage initially to build up a 0-12 to 0-8 half-time lead but when those two goals flew in for Meath, both in the 42nd minute, it drew the game level.

Meath had real momentum on their side at that stage and reeled off three two-pointers in a row, two from the excellent Conor Duke, to open up a seven-point gap.

Bryan Menton and Jack Flynn, both back with Meath this year, provided a powerful platform again at midfield while DCU’s Sigerson Cup winning captain Ciaran Caulfield was Man of the Match.

Louth pulled off their own win against the head when they beat Down by 2-17 to 0-22, their second win of the campaign.

Ryan Burns’ first-half goal and a second from rising star forward Kieran McArdle after the break, along with 10 points from placed ball specialist Sam Mulroy, proved the difference.

Ryan Burns of Louth (file photo). Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Down have a free pass to this year’s All-Ireland SFC series as Tailteann Cup champions though their Division 2 status is hanging in the balance now after three defeats.

Down led by 0-13 to 1-7 at half-time but had used up their wind advantage and Louth capitalised after the restart to secure their second win.

Cavan also came from behind in Mullingar, overcoming a double digits deficit to defeat Westmeath and make it back-to-back wins.

Westmeath were 0-17 to 0-4 up at one stage of a wind assisted first-half, and 12 clear at half-time, but caved in as Cavan and the elements prevailed. Ger Smith’s 1-1 was decisive for Cavan as was Gearoid McKiernan’s 0-5 haul.