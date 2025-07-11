Advertisement
More Stories
Matthew Costello starts at full forward. James Lawlor/INPHO
FreeTeam news

Meath name unchanged side for semi-final against Donegal

Robbie Brennan has kept faith with the players who saw off Galway in the quarter-final.
11.03am, 11 Jul 2025

MEATH HAVE NAMED the same starting side that defeated Galway in the All-Ireland quarter final, as they face Donegal in Croke Park on Sunday at 4pm (RTÉ 2). 

The only change is a positional one, with Matthew Costello starting at full forward, and Keith Curtis going to wing forward. Meath’s bench is also unchanged. 

The Royals come into this game on the back of a 2-16 to 2-15 quarter-final win over Galway. This is their first All-Ireland semi-final since their loss to Cork at the same stage in 2009. 

 

Meath

1. Billy Hogan (Longwood)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne), 3. Seán Rafferty (Na Fianna), 4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 6. Seán Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 7. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore-Ashbourne),9. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)

10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin), 11. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 12 Keith Curtis (Rathkenny)

13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars – Cavan), 14. Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill – captain)

 

Subs: 

  • 16. Seán Brennan (Dunderry) 
  • 17. Brian O’Halloran (Ballivor)
  • 18. Eoin Harkin (Dunsany) 
  • 19. James McEntee (Curraha)
  • 20. Cian McBride (St Ultan’s) 
  • 21. Conor Gray (Dunshaughlin) 
  • 22. Aaron Lynch (Trim) 
  • 23. Daithí McGowan (Ratoath)
  • 24. Shane Walsh (Na Fianna)
  • 25. Diarmuid Moriarty (Curraha) 
  • 26. Cathal Hickey (Seneschalstown)
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie