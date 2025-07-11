The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Meath name unchanged side for semi-final against Donegal
MEATH HAVE NAMED the same starting side that defeated Galway in the All-Ireland quarter final, as they face Donegal in Croke Park on Sunday at 4pm (RTÉ 2).
The only change is a positional one, with Matthew Costello starting at full forward, and Keith Curtis going to wing forward. Meath’s bench is also unchanged.
The Royals come into this game on the back of a 2-16 to 2-15 quarter-final win over Galway. This is their first All-Ireland semi-final since their loss to Cork at the same stage in 2009.
Meath
1. Billy Hogan (Longwood)
2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne), 3. Seán Rafferty (Na Fianna), 4. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)
5. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), 6. Seán Coffey (Ballinabrackey), 7. Ciaran Caulfield (Trim)
8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore-Ashbourne),9. Adam O’Neill (Wolfe Tones)
10. Conor Duke (Dunshaughlin), 11. Ruairi Kinsella (Dunshaughlin), 12 Keith Curtis (Rathkenny)
13. Jordan Morris (Kingscourt Stars – Cavan), 14. Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin), 15. Eoghan Frayne (Summerhill – captain)
Subs:
