IT’S A THIRD medal in as many finals for Róisín Ní Riain at the Para Swimming World Championships in Singapore, as she has just secured silver in the S13 100m Backstroke.
Ní Riain powered home to touch the wall second with a time of 1:06.26 after American Gia Pergolini (1:05.49), setting a new personal best in the process.
Speaking after the race, a delighted Ní Riain said, “That hurt the most the 100 backstroke has probably ever hurt! My PB was two years old so really happy to come out and get a new one.”
The Limerick swimmer was previously crowned world champion in this event at the 2023 Para Swimming Championships in Manchester, touching the wall in a time of 1:06.62 to take gold by just 0.09 seconds.
She also won a silver medal in this event at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris in a time of 1:07.27.
Tomorrow, Dearbhaile Brady is back in the pool competing in the S6 50m Freestyle, a direct final.
Róisín Ní Riain makes it three medals from three finals at World Championships
