Ireland international Megan Campbell released by London City Lionesses

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international defender Megan Campbell has been released by London City Lionesses following the club’s promotion to the Women’s Super League.

Campbell, who signed with the Lionesses from Everton in January 2024, made 11 league appearances for London City during their promotion campaign in the Championship in 2024/25.

The Louth native was one of six players to be released by the club on Thursday, along with Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Georgia Brougham and Lucy Fitzgerald, Emma Mukandi and Connie Scofield.

“Megan Campbell was a real leader on and off the pitch, bringing a wealth of WSL experience with her following her arrival from Everton in 2023/24,” read a London City Lionesses statement.

“She played a massive role in our promotion, featuring in 11 league fixtures this season. The Republic of Ireland international led by example, including scoring the only goal in a narrow 1-0 win over Bristol City.”

Campbell recently earned a Guinness World Record for the longest throw-in recorded by a female player.

The 31-year-old has represented her country on 50 occasions.