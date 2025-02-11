Having assisted McCabe on WSL debut, Filis tipped to bring 'something different' to Ireland

SECONDS INTO HER WSL debut for Arsenal in January 2019, Melisa Filis assisted Katie McCabe.

Just 16 years old, Filis cleverly created the goal opening with her first involvement as Arsenal sealed a 3-0 win over Reading in injury time.

Having just come off the bench for the eventual champions, Filis showed for a pass from Vivianne Miedema, and on the half turn, played McCabe through as she fended off a Reading opponent.

The Irish captain unleashed a trademark left-footed strike, leaving Grace Moloney with little chance, before celebrating with her Arsenal team-mates, Louise Quinn included.

“Great first-touch awareness… she’s a tall, strong-looking player for a youngster,” the BBC commentators marvelled at Filis as she linked up with McCabe.

Six years on, the pair are set to play together again — this time for Ireland.

Filis was the new call-up in Carla Ward’s first squad this morning, the Charlton Athletic midfielder having received international clearance.

The 22-year-old represented England at underage level — she played for the U23s as recently as 2023 — but qualifies for the Girls In Green through her Mayo-born mother.

While her maternal side is rooted in Knock, her father’s family hail from Turkey. Ireland open their 2025 Nations League campaign against the Turks at Tallaght Stadium next Friday.

“Mel’s family are Irish. She’s had an Irish passport ever since she came back to the UK,” Ward said this morning.

“She probably would have hoped to have had some involvement before, but obviously she’s gone through the England age groups, up until 23s just recently.

“(She offers) something a little bit different. She’s hard-working, she’s aggressive, she’s front-footed. Something a little bit different to maybe what we have.

“It’s an opportunity for her to come in and hopefully improve what we’re trying to do.”

That description certainly fit the Arsenal teenager that assisted McCabe, when her power, physicality and quick-thinking were evident.

But the number 10 from Luton hasn’t had the most straightforward footballing journey. She seems to have always operated under the radar.

Having come through the Academy in North London, first-team opportunities were at a premium for Filis. She made her senior debut in December 2018, as a second-half substitute in a 5-0 win over future club Charlton in the League Cup.

Her only goals for the Gunners also came against soon-to-be employers: she scored a hat-trick against London Bees in the following season’s League Cup.

Around that same time, Filis was an England U17 international alongside current seniors Maya Le Tissier and Katie Robinson. She represented the Young Lionesses in the Euros Elite Round, starring on penalty duty, although the finals tournament never took place due to the pandemic.

While showing potential, the Arsenal team is incredibly difficult to break into, and Filis made just eight senior appearances before signing for London Bees in September 2020. She spent a season there as The Bees were relegated from the Championship, scoring two goals in 23 appearances.

The WSL came calling again in the summer of 2021, as Filis moved to West Ham United.

She was there for almost three seasons, clearing the 50-appearance mark, but her involvement dwindled gradually: in 2021/22, she made 25 appearances, scoring twice. She played 16 times in 2022/23, and 11 in 2023/24, before going on loan to Charlton last January.

Filis in action for the England U23s in 2022.

Back in the Championship, Filis established herself immediately. She scored on her first start, and bagged three goals in 10 appearances as the Addicks missed out on promotion by a single point.

Manager Karen Hills moved quickly to secure her services for this season, and she signed on a permanent deal in July.

“In addition to goals, her all-round performances were impressive in an advanced midfield role, with attacking threat frequently provided and searching balls for her team-mates often delivered,” the club website explains.

Charlton believe that Filis could be “that additional touch of quality that will take them to the top of the Women’s Championship come the end of the campaign”.

They are currently fifth, five points off leaders Birmingham City, in a tight second-tier.

She has continued to prove a key player, with 10 of her 12 appearances starts, and she now has the opportunity to break into Ward’s Ireland side.

She joins Charlton team-mate Sophie Whitehouse in the squad, and becomes the latest dual-eligible player to declare for the Girls In Green.

Of the current 23, Anna Patten, Aoife Mannion, Caitlin Hayes, Lucy Quinn and Emily Murphy have also represented England underage, while Whitehouse, Moloney, Courtney Brosnan, Ruesha Littlejohn, Marissa Sheva and Kyra Carusa all have other allegiances.

Filis will have crossed paths with many of her new counterparts. She played on the same England U23 team as Patten in 2023, and will have encountered Jess Ziu, Izzy Atkinson and Jessie Stapleton at West Ham.

She will now hope to, as Ward suggested, bring “something a little bit different” to Ireland and make another fast start.