Unique menstrual cycle app launched with secure connection between athlete and coach

Former Dublin footballer Noelle Healy is part of the initiative behind the launch of Actimet.

A UNIQUE MENSTRUAL cycle tracking component which ensures a secure connection between female athlete and has been launched.

‘Actimet’ is a platform that allows athletes share subjective information on wellness and training, and now menstrual cycle tracking, with their coaching team.

This, in turn, enables coaches to gain a better understanding of how training is impacting an athlete, as well as providing insight into what may be happening off the pitch that the coaching team can help with.

The athlete uses a mobile app, while coaches access a coach portal via the Actimet website which requires no configuration or complex set up. Actimet, which is a Galway company, has teamed up with Dr. Cathriona Cormican [Galway Camogie] Dr. Noelle Healy [Dublin LGFA] and Jenny Murphy [Ireland rugby] to raise awareness and encourage conversations about menstrual cycle tracking.

The platform is currently being used at club and county level in Camogie and Ladies Football and by rowing, athletics, rugby, basketball and soccer teams in Ireland. It is also being used in secondary schools and universities.

Actimet shows where each team member is with regard to their cycle, splitting it into seven different phases.

It also allows athletes to share any symptoms they may have which can impact their ability to perform. Actimet also provides guidance for coaches on how different training types may impact athletes depending on their phase position and symptoms.

It also provides education on the different physiological and psychological changes that may occur at each phase. While on the mobile app it provides insights into hormonal, nutritional and training research for the athlete.

Actimet’s aim is to increase understanding and awareness on the menstrual cycle in sport and help coaches and athletes feel comfortable conversing on the matter in order to improve their playing and coaching experience.

“Actimet have always focused on improving feedback and communication between players and coaches to allow management to manage physical and emotional load or pressures,” Dr Noelle Healy in a statement today.

“To see them recognising and responding to the additional physical needs of females at different stages of their cycle is brilliant and will only help improve the conversation around the menstrual cycle and its effect on female athletes and most importantly, allow coaches to get the most out of their athletes.”

