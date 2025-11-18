Munster set to sign ex-Leinster tighthead Michael Alaalatoa

MUNSTER ARE SET to sign former Leinster tighthead prop Michael Alaalatoa from Clermont.

The 42 understands that the 34-year-old has agreed a deal to join Munster imminently as they adjust to injury issues at tighthead, with Alaalatoa’s contract thought to run until the end of the current season.

Samoa international Alaalatoa coming into Munster means there will be two non-Irish-qualified [NIQ] tightheads in Ireland at the same time, with France international Rabah Slimani already at Leinster.

However, it’s understood that the IRFU were willing to give approval for Munster to sign a NIQ tighthead given their injury circumstances in the position.

IRFU performance director David Humphreys has also previously indicated that the union would be more flexible regarding potential NIQ signings, with previous rules out of the picture and each case considered on an individual basis.

Munster’s latest injury updates indicate that Jager has been sidelined recently with a head injury and the province haven’t indicated a timeline for his return to action.

His fellow tighthead Roman Salanoa is still aiming to work back to full fitness after his torrid spell out of the game with a long-term knee injury.

Having been sidelined for two years after the 2023 URC final, Salanoa recently made a comeback with Nenagh in the All-Ireland League and played for Munster A, but it’s thought the province believe he requires further rehabilitation and conditioning work to prepare for senior professional rugby.

That leaves 37-year-old John Ryan as the only fully fit senior tighthead in the Munster squad, given that the inexperienced Conor Bartley has also been sidelined in recent months with a hamstring injury. Academy tighthead Ronan Foxe has featured for the senior side in recent months and loosehead prop Kieran Ryan can also play on the tighthead side but has little experience there.

With all of that in mind, it’s understood that Munster approached the IRFU for the green light to bring in an experienced tighthead from abroad.

With the union keen for Munster to build on their excellent start to the season under new head coach Clayton McMillan, that approval was granted.

Although it’s thought Munster were initially met with resistance upon approaching Clermont about Alaalatoa, whose contract there was due to run until the end of the current season, a second approach was successful and the French club have seemingly agreed to release him.

Alaalatoa spent three seasons with Leinster from 2021 until 2023 before leaving the eastern province, who brought in Slimani from Clermont.

Alaalatoa moved in the opposite direction at that time but hasn’t had the happiest of spells with Clermont on the pitch, playing just 13 times in his first season and not at all in the current campaign.

The former Crusaders tighthead helped Samoa to secure their place at the 2027 World Cup in Dubai today and is now set to make the move to Limerick.