Michael Conlan suffers split-decision loss to Kevin Walsh in Belfast

MICHAEL CONLAN SUFFERED a split-decision defeat to unbeaten American Kevin Walsh which will likely signal the end of his boxing career.

The unbeaten Walsh, a native of Brockton, Massachusetts, was adjudged to have won a turgid contest on scores of 96-94 (x2), while one judge saw it 97-93 in favour of Conlan.

Irish-American Walsh improved his record to 20-0 (11KOs), while Conlan’s world-title dreams were dashed as he dropped to 20-4 (10KOs).

More to follow.