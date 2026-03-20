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Michael Conlan and Kevin Walsh in a clinch. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Boxing

Michael Conlan suffers split-decision loss to Kevin Walsh in Belfast

The 34-year-old took a fourth career loss on a split decision after an otherwise forgettable fight at the SSE Arena.
10.44pm, 20 Mar 2026

MICHAEL CONLAN SUFFERED a split-decision defeat to unbeaten American Kevin Walsh which will likely signal the end of his boxing career.

The unbeaten Walsh, a native of Brockton, Massachusetts, was adjudged to have won a turgid contest on scores of 96-94 (x2), while one judge saw it 97-93 in favour of Conlan.

Irish-American Walsh improved his record to 20-0 (11KOs), while Conlan’s world-title dreams were dashed as he dropped to 20-4 (10KOs).

More to follow.

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