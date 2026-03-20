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Michael Conlan suffers split-decision loss to Kevin Walsh in Belfast
MICHAEL CONLAN SUFFERED a split-decision defeat to unbeaten American Kevin Walsh which will likely signal the end of his boxing career.
The unbeaten Walsh, a native of Brockton, Massachusetts, was adjudged to have won a turgid contest on scores of 96-94 (x2), while one judge saw it 97-93 in favour of Conlan.
Irish-American Walsh improved his record to 20-0 (11KOs), while Conlan’s world-title dreams were dashed as he dropped to 20-4 (10KOs).
More to follow.
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Boxing