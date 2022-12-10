Michael Conlan earns first-round knockout win over Karim Guerfi

IRELAND’S MICHAEL CONLAN earned an impressive first-round win over French opponent Karim Guerfi this evening.

The two-time Olympian secured a swift knockout victory over his 38-year-old opponent to strengthen his claims to be granted a future world featherweight title shot.

The 31-year-old said afterwards that he plans to fight again around St Patrick’s Day next year and of tonight’s bout added, per Boxing Scene:

“It felt great. Every shot made him wince. I knew I was hurting him. It was only a matter of time. This is an early Christmas present to myself. I love Christmas, so Merry Christmas everybody.”

The fight, which took place at The SSE Arena in Belfast, had been scheduled to last a maximum of 10 rounds and was Conlan’s first opening-round knockout victory since turning professional in 2017.