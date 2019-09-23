Watch: The stunning Michael Duffy strike that sealed Dundalk's fifth title in six years

DUNDALK ARE IRISH champions yet again: tonight’s 3-2 win at home to Shamrock Rovers confirmed a fifth title in six seasons for the Lilywhites, this one secured with four games to spare.

Although they lost Stephen Kenny before the start of this season, Dundalk have maintained continuity on the field to retain their status as Irish football’s pre-eminent power.

True to that reality, last year’s Player of the Season sealed this year’s title. With his side leading 2-1, Michael Duffy put Dundalk beyond Rovers’ reach with a stunning long-range strike.

GOAL Dundalk



DUN 3-1 SHA



59mins Michael Duffy smashes the ball home from distance.

Aaron McEneff pulled a goal back six minutes later, but Rovers were ultimately unable to force an equaliser.

Vinny Perth’s side may yet complete a domestic treble this season – with the league now added to the EA Sports Cup, they face Sligo Rovers in the FAI Cup semi-finals on Sunday.