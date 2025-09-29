Advertisement
Michael Duffy: “I’m really happy here and enjoying my football." Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
League of Ireland

Michael Duffy pledges to finish career at Derry City following new three-year deal

Winger, who made his 200th appearance for the club last week, has agreed a new deal until 2028.
6.33pm, 29 Sep 2025

BRANDYWELL LEGEND MICHAEL Duffy plans to finish his playing career at Derry City after agreeing a new three-year contract on Monday.

The 31-year-old winger has featured in every game so far this season, bringing up his 200th appearance in last week’s 1-1 Premier Division draw against Drogheda United.

Duffy has been in discussions with club officials regarding an extension in recent weeks, and has now committed his future until the end of the 2028 League of Ireland season.

“I’m really happy here and enjoying my football and all I want is to focus on trying to win trophies with Derry City,” he said.

It’s why I came back and why I want to finish my career at the Brandywell.

“We have four games left now to try to keep hold of a European place and look to build from there over the next few years.”

