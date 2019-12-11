This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael Duignan to continue in RTÉ role after being elected Offaly GAA chairman

The two-time All-Ireland winner will aim to balance his new job with his analysis and co-commentary work on The Sunday Game.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 9:53 AM
19 minutes ago 316 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4927274

TWO-TIME ALL-IRELAND WINNER Michael Duignan, who was elected chairman of Offaly GAA last night, says he hopes to continue his work with RTÉ’s The Sunday Game.

Duignan was voted into the position at the county convention in O’Connor Park, Tullamore, last night, edging out long-serving chairman Tommy Byrne.

michael-duignan-and-anthony-daly Duignan on RTÉ duty with Anthony Daly last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And the 51-year-old will now aim to balance his new top role with his analysis and co-commentary work on The Sunday Game, which he has been best-known for since his inter-county retirement in 2001.

Asked — in a slightly tongue-in-cheek manner — whether we could expect to see his analysis on Offaly hurling on RTÉ after his appointment last night, Duignan told Midlands Sports’ Will O’Callghan:

“I don’t know about Offaly hurling now, because obviously it’s a Sunday Game rule if your county is playing, you’re not involved.

“But I’d love to see Offaly back in Croke Park and I’d love to be stepping away from the co-comm that day, if Offaly were in a Leinster final or an All-Ireland final. I’d have no problem stepping away. 

In general, I’m hoping to continue my work with The Sunday Game. I said that pre-election.

In an interesting interview, Duignan touched on some of his plans for the job at hand, and how he feels he can take Offaly GAA to the next level. 

The former dual star, who played for St Rynagh’s but is now with the Durrow club, was part of a representative group that met in Tullamore earlier this year to discuss their concerns over the direction of Offaly GAA, and determine if there was an “appetite for change” in the county.

The group — which also featured former Offaly hurler and manager Brian Whelahan, ex-county footballer Stephen Darby, Clara’s Brian Gavin and Dervill Dolan, and Edenderry’s Colm Cummins — met with Byrne and indicated that a change of leadership was required, a notion which he shot down at the time. 

michael-duignan-and-marty-morrissey In the commentary box at last year's Leinster hurling final with Marty Morrissey. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I was disillusioned with where we are,” Duignan explained last night when asked why he went for the role. “We could be doing better.

We’re not talking about winning All-Irelands but we are talking about being very competitive, much more competitive than we are in the short-term.

“Particularly when I saw Offaly going into the Christy Ring and the draw for the Christy Ring last year, it really spurred me into life. I know the footballers are going quite well at the moment, but we are in a position that we shouldn’t be in. 

“I think we should be a lot more competitive, particularly against our neighbours. We’re just finding it difficult to beat anybody of note at the moment, in hurling or football. We have to breed ambition, change the culture and get our players to where they should be.

From 13, 14, they should be aiming at the top and measured against the top instead of hoping for the best, I think there was a bit of that going on. We have to set the standards higher.”

Duignan was later questioned on whether this chairman role is a long-term project.

“I’m not coming in for a very short term or anything like that, I am committed to the project,” he said.

“There’ll be a fair focus on us to see what we’re doing, and in 12 months time we’ll be judged [at the 2020 county convention]. I think the honeymoon period will be brief enough, people will be expecting to see action.

There’s been a lot of talking done, we have to back it up now on the ground. I’ll certainly be back here next year, looking to be re-elected. It will take a number of years to put all our plans in place.”

You can listen to the full interview here:


Source: Midlands Sport/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie