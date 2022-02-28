Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 28 February 2022
Teenage Derry City striker set for MLS move

Michael Harris is on the verge of penning a two-year deal with Colorado Rapids.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 28 Feb 2022, 7:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,330 Views 0 Comments
A view of Colorado's stadium.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
TEENAGE STRIKER MICHAEL Harris is set for a move from Derry City to Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer, The42 understands. 

He is set to sign a two-year deal with the American side, who topped the MLS’ Western Conference in 2021 before crashing to a play-off defeat. 

Harris spent last season on the fringes of the Derry first team, and scored the winning penalty in Derry’s U19 Enda McGuill Cup shootout victory over Bohs, a team managed by Jim McGuinness.

He was offered a contract renewal at Derry but manager Ruaidhri Higgins, admitting the club were competing with UK clubs for his services. Harris had trials with a number of British clubs including Celtic, but has ultimately set for a move Stateside instead. 

