This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hoey leads the way in Perth but early disappointment for Dunne and Moynihan

It’s been a mixed opening round in Australia.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 1:07 PM
1 hour ago 721 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4493487
Paul Dunne at the Victorian Open last week.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Paul Dunne at the Victorian Open last week.
Paul Dunne at the Victorian Open last week.
Image: AAP/PA Images

MICHAEL HOEY IS leading the charge at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Perth, after disappointing opening rounds from Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan.

Northern Ireland’s Hoey, who celebrated turning 40 yesterday, carded a first-round 68 for four under par, which leaves him tied for fifth and three off the lead.

The Philippines’ Miguel Tabuena and Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan share the lead at Lake Karrinyup, with the top 24 advancing to Sunday’s matchplay phase.

Greystones native Paul Dunne and Dubliner Gavin Moynihan both have their work cut out for them after disappointing first rounds: Dunne finished on 73 after three bogeys and two pars and is now one over par and tied for 81st while Moynihan is a shot further back.

There’s a cut on Friday for the top 65 and ties before Saturday evening brings a further cut for the top 24. If there are ties, a play-off ensues to whittle the field down.

The top eight advance directly to the second round and the remaining 16 face into knockout matchplay stages over six holes.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    Ex-England U20 captain earns call-up to Italy squad ahead of Ireland clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Jurgen Klopp charged for questioning integrity of referee
    Jurgen Klopp charged for questioning integrity of referee
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    Liverpool pair urge German striker Werner to make Anfield switch
    ENGLAND
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81
    Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81
    Solskjaer: I can't do anything about struggling Sanchez
    PSG humbling and Pogba red leaves Solskjaer and United needing second-leg miracle

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie