Hoey leads the way in Perth but early disappointment for Dunne and Moynihan

MICHAEL HOEY IS leading the charge at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Perth, after disappointing opening rounds from Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan.

Northern Ireland’s Hoey, who celebrated turning 40 yesterday, carded a first-round 68 for four under par, which leaves him tied for fifth and three off the lead.

The Philippines’ Miguel Tabuena and Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan share the lead at Lake Karrinyup, with the top 24 advancing to Sunday’s matchplay phase.

Greystones native Paul Dunne and Dubliner Gavin Moynihan both have their work cut out for them after disappointing first rounds: Dunne finished on 73 after three bogeys and two pars and is now one over par and tied for 81st while Moynihan is a shot further back.

There’s a cut on Friday for the top 65 and ties before Saturday evening brings a further cut for the top 24. If there are ties, a play-off ensues to whittle the field down.

The top eight advance directly to the second round and the remaining 16 face into knockout matchplay stages over six holes.

