BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 23 September 2020
Advertisement

Hooper backed to continue as Australia captain despite speculation

Rugby Australia on the back foot as Qantas announce decision to end 30-year sponsorship of the Wallabies.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 8:20 AM
6 minutes ago 157 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5212469
Armband: Hooper, right, remains captain following departure of head coach Michael Cheika, left.
Image: David Davies
Armband: Hooper, right, remains captain following departure of head coach Michael Cheika, left.
Armband: Hooper, right, remains captain following departure of head coach Michael Cheika, left.
Image: David Davies

FLANKER MICHAEL HOOPER will remain Wallabies captain under new coach Dave Rennie, ending speculation he would be replaced as the team looks to rebound from recent disappointments.

Rennie said he had been “hugely impressed” with Hooper, 28, who has captained the Wallabies in 46 of his 99 Tests.

“He’s keen to lead and is highly respected by the Wallaby family — in the end, his appointment was a straightforward decision,” Rennie said in a statement.

The New Zealander took over in July with the Wallabies languishing at seventh in the rankings, a historic low, after being bundled out of last year’s World Cup in the quarter-finals.

He promised a new broom this month when he named 16 uncapped players in a 44-man squad for the upcoming Test season, but was coy at the time about confirming Hooper as skipper.

His decision to stick with the veteran means Hooper will still be wearing the captain’s armband for his 100th Test, when the Wallabies play New Zealand in Wellington on October 11.     

Hooper relinquished the NSW Waratahs captaincy to Rob Simmons earlier this year to concentrate on his game, but said he wanted to stay on as Wallabies skipper, describing it as a “privilege”.

“It’s an absolute honour to be the Wallabies captain and I want to thank Dave, the Wallabies management team as well as Rugby Australia for their support and endorsement,” he said.

News of Hooper’s reappointment came as Australian national airline Qantas ended their long-running sponsorship of the Wallabies as part of a coronavirus-related cost-cutting drive, deepening the financial crisis engulfing Rugby Australia.

Qantas said it could not justify paying for sponsorships when the Covid-19 pandemic meant it was cutting 2,500 jobs and had posted an annual pre-tax loss of €1.65 billion (Au$2.7bn).

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“While we’re dealing with this crisis and its aftermath, the cash cost of our sponsorships has to be zero,” the airline’s chief customer officer Stephanie Tully said in a statement.

Qantas said it would offer “in-kind” support such as flights to Cricket Australia and Football Federation Australia for the next 12 months, as well as supporting Australia’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

But it cut ties completely with the national rugby team as part of the sponsorship shake-up, ending a 30-year association reportedly worth €3 million (Au$5.0m) annually to Rugby Australia.

The decision is a huge blow to RA, which lost over €6 million (Au$10m) last year and axed 47 workers — a third of its staff — in June due to the pandemic’s impact on its bottom line.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie