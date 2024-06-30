Michael Hooper announces retirement from Australian Rugby

MICHAEL HOOPER HAS announced his retirement from Australian Rugby.

The 32-year-old had made the switch to Sevens after a stellar career with the Wallabies in a bid to make the Olympics, with Hooper confirming “his Olympic journey had come to an end”.

“What a ride! My Olympic journey has come to an end, and with it, my Australian Rugby career,” Hooper said in a statement on social media.

“To the Aussie Sevens team, I wish you all the best, you’ve been an awesome, helpful, and talented group of athletes to be part of.

“As for my time in Australian Rugby, I’m grateful to my family and friends for their unwavering support throughout.

“We’ve shared an incredible journey, filled with unforgettable experiences, challenges, and memories. Thank you.”

The flanker played 125 games for the Wallabies since his debut in 2012, and was nominated for World Player of the Year in 2015 and 2021.

He became the youngest-ever Wallabies captain in 2014 at 23, breaking the record for most caps as Wallabies captain in 2023.

Hooper played his last Test for the Wallabies in South Africa in 2023 before making the move to Sevens.