'He brought so much joy to so many people' - tributes paid to Michael Lyster

MICHAEL LYSTER HAS been described as a “broadcasting legend” who brought joy to “so many people” following his death at the age of 71,

Lyster was best known for presenting The Sunday Game from 1984, and fronted the programme’s live Gaelic games coverage until his retirement in 2018.

Last night’s edition of RTÉ’s League Sunday show began with a segment dedicated to sharing memories of Michael’s contribution to the GAA coverage on the station.

“It has been a difficult day for us and probably for you at home whose every summer Sunday for more than three decades was filled with the brilliance of the man whose shoes can never be filled,” presenter Joanne Cantwell began.

“We lost the wonderful Michael Lyster this weekend.”

𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗲𝗹 𝗟𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝟭𝟵𝟱𝟰-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 pic.twitter.com/EXSjEttwhR — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) March 22, 2026

Former Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy was a pundit on the Sunday Game during Michael’s time anchoring the show. He recounted the day they shared the studio together when Galway defeated Tipperary in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final after a dramatic finish.

“The man had such a distinguished career and distinguished life. I feel very fortunate to have been around for a small stint of his 34-year career in the Sunday Game. He brought so much joy to so many people across the world watching that programme.

“His name probably still resonates with the Sunday Game today and one memory I’ll always have is the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final when Joe Canning scored that wonder point.

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“I had Cyril Farrell on one side and Michael Lyster on the other side and they literally lifted the roof off the RTÉ studio.”

The great Michael Lyster. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Sheedy also talked about attending All-Star trips with Michael, and the fun they shared during those times.

“The common denominator all the time was laughter. Michael was a true gent, a character and our thoughts are with Anne and all of his family tonight. What he brought to sport and what he brought to life has been incredible.”

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Peter Canavan, who was also on last night’s League Sunday panel, described Michael as a “broadcasting legend” and recalled his own All-Star trips with him.

“He made this job look easy and at times, it wasn’t easy with some of the boys he had to referee in this studio. He really enjoyed the company of the players on the those All-Star trips. He made himself so popular and friendly and accessible to the players. He’ll be sorely missed.”

Michael Lyster. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Éamonn Fitzmaurice picked out a memory from the 2015 All-Ireland final when he was the manager of the Kerry footballers, and the kindness that Michael showed while his side was grappling with defeat.

“After we lost to Dublin, we were sitting inside the manager’s room in Croke Park, getting ready to face the world, trying to gather ourselves in the bitter disappointment. And he stuck his head in the door just to say, ‘Well done,’ and that we would be back.

“I just remember thinking at the time that it was a remarkable gesture because everyone’s chasing you when you’ve won.

“But when you lose, everyone forgets you fairly fast. It was just a very nice gesture which summed up the man.”

The Voice In Our House

Former Cork hurler Pat Horgan recalled watching Michael Lyster present the Sunday Game when he was growing up and said he was “the voice in our house” every Sunday afternoon.

Galway senior football manager, Pádraic Joyce spoke to the media after today’s win vs Dublin in the National Football League… 🗣️🎙️🇱🇻



He also took a moment to pay tribute to legendary GAA broadcaster and fellow Barnaderg man, Michael Lyster 👏 pic.twitter.com/7fDbWsY4L6 — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) March 22, 2026

A Great Character

Galway football manager Pádraic Joyce has also paid tribute to the memory of Michael Lyster. Speaking after his side’s victory over Dublin in Salthill, Joyce explained that his team heard the sad news about their fellow Galway man as they were gathering for their pre-match meal.

“He’s a club man of my own. He lived across the road in his home house from the football pitch in Barnaderg. Shocking news. [It's] hard to take. I knew he had a few health problems but didn’t expect it, as a young man.

“A big loss to the community and the GAA in general. Every household in the country would know his voice from Sunday afternoon and Sunday nights at times.

“A lovely natured man, a great character and our condolences to his wife and kids and family in Galway. It’s very sad.”