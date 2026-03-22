Former Sunday Game presenter Michael Lyster dies at the age of 71

MICHAEL LYSTER, THE long-time presenter of The Sunday Game on RTÉ, has died at the age of 71.

Lyster presented The Sunday Game from 1984, and fronted the programme’s live Gaelic games coverage until his retirement in 2018.

Lyster began his journalism career at the Tuam Herald in his native Galway, joining RTÉ in 1980. In addition to becoming the face of the broadcaster’s GAA coverage, Lyster presented part of RTÉ’s Olympics coverage and some of their rally broadcasts. Lyster was a keen rally fan, competing in several events including Cork International Rally, in which he finished third in 1992.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Michael Lyster, a moderniser of sport broadcasting”, said Taoiseach Micheál Martin. “The iconic anchor of The Sunday Game, Michael was synonymous with many outstanding sporting moments, especially in the Olympics and Gaelic games. Condolences to his wife Anne and family.”

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Lyster is survived by his wife Anne and children Mark, Jack, Ellen, and Rebecca.