Former Glentoran manager Michael McDermott the new Cobh head coach

MICHAEL McDERMOTT HAS been appointed head coach of Cobh Ramblers.

The Belfast man has held roles with national teams such as Iran and Qatar under coaches such as Carlos Queiroz. He has also guided Glentoran to domestic success and European qualifications.

The 50-year-old left Glentoran January 2023 after nearly four years at the club, having led them to Irish Cup success in 2020.

McDermott succeeds Gary Hunt, who led Ramblers to eighth place in the First Division in 2024, after Shane Keegan guided the east Cork side to third in 2023 before he left for a job with Laois GAA.

“From my first interactions with the club and community, I sensed something special. I look forward to building a talented squad that will make the town proud and achieving memorable milestones for the Cobh community,” McDermott said.

“I’m excited to work alongside a fantastic ownership group, a committed board, and the dedicated players and staff combined with the volunteers who make this club so unique.”

Cobh chairman Bill O’Leary said: “Michael’s appointment reflects our ambition to bring world-class knowledge to our club. His track record at international and club levels speaks for itself, and we are confident his expertise will elevate Cobh Ramblers.”

Paul Francis, CEO of FC32, the club’s ownership group, said: “Michael has demonstrated his ability to deliver results in the most competitive environments. His understanding of modern football methodologies and commitment to player development align perfectly with the club’s vision for sustained success.”