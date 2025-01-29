Munster confirm signings of Michael Milne and Lee Barron from Leinster

MUNSTER HAVE confirmed the signings of front row players Michael Milne and Lee Barron from Leinster.

The moves were first reported by The 42 earlier this month.

Loosehead prop Milne and hooker Barron will join the southern province on two-year deals this summer.

Milne came up through the ranks at Birr RFC and Cistercian College, Roscrea.

The 25-year-old has scored 12 tries in 47 appearances for Leinster since making his debut in 2019.

He played schools rugby alongside Josh Wycherley and the duo won a Grand Slam with the Ireland U20s in 2019 along with Craig Casey and John Hodnett.

Advertisement

He represented Emerging Ireland in 2022 and has twice been called up to train with the Ireland senior squad.

Barron has scored three tries in 22 appearances since making his Leinster debut against the Sharks in 2022.

The 23-year-old has spent the past five years at Leinster having come up through the ranks at Lansdowne RFC and St Michael’s College. He has scored one try in six appearances so far this season.

Meanwhile, Munster have announced that academy prop Kieran Ryan will move up to the senior squad next season.

He becomes the fourth academy player moving up to the senior squad next year with two-year deals confirmed for Shay McCarthy, Evan O’Connell and Ruadhán Quinn earlier this month.

The Limerick man, who can play loosehead and tighthead, made his Munster debut against the Sharks in October 2023 and has made 11 senior appearances, the most recent of which came in the bonus-point win over the Dragons last weekend.

The 22-year-old came up through the ranks at Shannon and St Munchin’s College and plays AIL rugby with Shannon. Ryan represented the Ireland U20s in 2022 and made his Champions Cup debut against Stade Francais earlier this season.