Saturday 14 September, 2019
Imperious Nevin books World Championships last-16 tie with home favourite

He’ll face Russia’s number eight seed Gleb Bakshi in the last 16 on Monday.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 10:33 PM
Michael Nevin (L) (file pic).
Image: Soenar Chamid/INPHO
Michael Nevin (L) (file pic).
Michael Nevin (L) (file pic).
Image: Soenar Chamid/INPHO

PORTLAOISE MIDDLEWEIGHT MICHAEL Nevin booked his place in the last 16 of the World Championships in Russia with a pugilistic masterclass against Lithuania’s Vytautas Balsys.

The 21-year-old earned three 10-8 rounds, boxing stylishly towards a unanimous-decision victory (30-26,30-27,30-26,30-27, 30-26).

Nevin, who has for years been touted as one of the most prodigiously gifted boxers in the country, won his first major international medal when he reached the semi-finals of the European Games in June.

The 21-year-old is also a three-time European champion at underage level, winning gold as a Schoolboy, Junior and Youth as well as World Championships bronze in the latter age category.

He’ll face Russia’s number eight seed Gleb Bakshi in the last 16 on Monday.

Lisburn’s European champion Kurt Walker and Dublin’s Kiril Afanasev box in the last 32 of the 57 and 91kg divisions respectively on Sunday.

Walker, who received a bye as the sixth seed, will square off with Columbia’s David Avila, while Afanasev takes on Bulgaria’s Radoslav Panaleev.

