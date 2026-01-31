Stephen Bradley expects Michael Noonan to remain at Shamrock Rovers for start of season

STEPHEN BRADLEY SAYS he expects Michael Noonan to be a Shamrock Rovers player when they kick off the defence of their League of Ireland Premier Division title against Dundalk next Friday.

The Republic of Ireland U17 international has been the subject of bids from Bundesliga giants Hoffenheim.

The 42 reported previously that their initial bids – understood to be in the region of €1 million – had been rebuffed.

Hoffenheim have since come back to the table with an improved offer that could tempt the Rovers board to sell, while interest from Celtic among others could also

The transfer deadline is Monday, 2 February (7pm Irish time for the Bundesliga) and Bradley accepts that things could change in the coming days although he insisted that the reason the youngster was an unused substitute in the 1-0 President’s Cup defeat to Derry City was because of an injury he picked up previously and a lack of training this week.

If Rovers can stave off interest in the 17-year-old until the summer it will be a major boost for their campaign.

“I’d imagine he’ll be here against Dundalk,” the Rovers boss said, confirming the player had not travelled to Germany to discuss terms. “There’s 48 hours [until the deadline]. Things happen so quick, don’t they? I don’t know. Michael is in the plans [for Dundalk]

“He’s so mature in dealing with things. Sometimes you see his vulnerability in terms of his age. But he’s so mature in general. It’s a lot of attention. There’s a lot of interest. He knows, and we’ve been very open with everybody that’s come in. Him and his mam have been kept in the loop at every step.

“And it’s great we have the relationship that we can speak honestly and openly and talk. I was up in the house last week and we had a really good chat. He’s in a good place, Michael. He’s not the type to allow anything like that distract him. He just wants to play.”

Bradley insisted Rovers are in a good place with their preparation ahead of the new season, although Derry were good value for their victory.

James McClean made a starring return for his hometown club and despite entering the media room to speak to after the match he took exception to the presence of one journalist and requested he leave before speaking to others there.

McClean stood his ground and offered to speak to those present in a different room without the journalist in question and manager Tiernan Lynch, who watched the altercation unfold, supported his player by also leaving the room where they spoke to some of the local Derry media instead.