'I was adamant to come here' - Michael Obafemi delight at finally sealing Burnley move

BURNLEY HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Ireland international Michael Obafemi on loan until the end of this season.

The striker joins the runaway Championship leaders from Swansea City, with an option to make the move permanent this summer, by which point Vincent Kompany’s side should have earned promotion to the Premier League.

The Clarets have a 17-point lead in the automatic places – with a game in hand – and have made Obafemi their fourth signing this month in their bid to seal a swift return to the top flight.

Burnley attempted to bring the Dubliner to Turf Moor during the summer but were rebuffed, however they have now finally managed to agree a deal.

Vincent Kompany has further strengthened his side with the arrival of Michael Obafemi 💪



The striker joins the Clarets on a loan deal until the end of the season, with the option to make the move permanent in the summer from Swansea City 🖊️ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 29, 2023

“I’m glad to be here. It’s been a busy few days, but I am just glad that it’s finally done now,” Obafemi told the Burnley website.

“When I first heard of Burnley’s interest in the summer I was adamant to come here, obviously it didn’t happen then but now I’m here and I just can’t wait to play in the Claret and Blue.”