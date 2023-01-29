Advertisement
Sunday 29 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Read Next
More Stories
PA Michael Obafemi in action.
# Transfer
'I was adamant to come here' - Michael Obafemi delight at finally sealing Burnley move
The Ireland striker joins on loan until the end of this season, with an option to make it permanent.
2.6k
5
1 hour ago

BURNLEY HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Ireland international Michael Obafemi on loan until the end of this season.

The striker joins the runaway Championship leaders from Swansea City, with an option to make the move permanent this summer, by which point Vincent Kompany’s side should have earned promotion to the Premier League.

The Clarets have a 17-point lead in the automatic places – with a game in hand – and have made Obafemi their fourth signing this month in their bid to seal a swift return to the top flight.

Burnley attempted to bring the Dubliner to Turf Moor during the summer but were rebuffed, however they have now finally managed to agree a deal.

“I’m glad to be here. It’s been a busy few days, but I am just glad that it’s finally done now,” Obafemi told the Burnley website.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

“When I first heard of Burnley’s interest in the summer I was adamant to come here, obviously it didn’t happen then but now I’m here and I just can’t wait to play in the Claret and Blue.”

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     