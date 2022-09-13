Obafemi 'needs to show he's in the right place to contribute', says Swansea boss

SWANSEA CITY MANAGER Russell Martin believes Michael Obafemi is “slowly but surely” getting back to a position where he can return to the squad.

The Ireland striker was the subject of interest from fellow Championship club Burnley on transfer deadline day, but the deal didn’t materialise.

22-year-old Obafemi was subsequently left out for their win over QPR as Russell felt he “wasn’t in the right frame of mind” to play.

Ahead of tonight’s league meeting at home to Sheffield United, the Swans boss was asked about the player’s current situation.

“Michael will be back in the squad as soon as he’s ready to be back in the squad,” replied Martin, during yesterday’s press conference. “So that’s where we’re at. It is what it is.

“He obviously had the turbulent few days during the transfer window. After that, it’s down to him to put himself back in, to show us that he’s in the right place to contribute to the group. As soon as he is, he’ll be back in and ready to go.”

Asked if he feels Obafemi is in the right frame of mind to play now, he replied:

“He’s been fine, but there’s a group of players who won the game against QPR. Michael has to compete with those guys, and give us a decision to make for the squad ahead of tomorrow [Tuesday].

“I would say he is getting there, slowly but surely. We’re in a better place than we were a week ago and, that’s for sure, and that’s all we can ask.

“I don’t think he is unhappy that he is still here. I think he was told that the move was a lot closer than it actually was at one point, so of course when you think something is there that is beneficial in ways outside of football, financial, length of contract, all that stuff, then you know there is going to be some disappointment if you wanted that to happen.

“He understands how important the club have been for his own development over the last year and how patient the club and supporters have been with him and everyone involved here.

“We’re not dealing with 25 robots. They’re all different and have different ways of dealing with things, different characteristics and different personalities. Some people can remain super focused and not let the external noise affect them. For other people, it becomes a bit more difficult.

We just have to help Michael through the period and get him back to where he was last season from January onwards. I’ve got no doubt that we will and he we will.

“There’s no problem with the way he has trained or the way he’s been at all. We just need to make sure he is ready to contribute on the pitch and hopefully that’s tomorrow [Tuesday] night.”

