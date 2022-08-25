Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 25 August 2022
Advertisement

Michael O'Neill sacked by Stoke City after poor start to the season

The former Shamrock Rovers and Northern Ireland manager has been relieved of his duties by the Championship club.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 10:51 AM
1 hour ago 2,567 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5849006
O'Neill has been in charge since November 2019.
Image: PA
O'Neill has been in charge since November 2019.
O'Neill has been in charge since November 2019.
Image: PA

STOKE CITY HAVE sacked manager Michael O’Neill, it has been confirmed this morning. 

The 53-year-old has been in charge of the Potters since November 2019, replacing Nathan Jones. 

In his previous position, O’Neill had taken Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals before narrowly missing out on a place at the World Cup two years later. 

He initially balanced the roles with Stoke and the IFA but resigned from his international job in April 2020. 

During his three seasons at the bet365 Stadium, they have finished 15th, 14th and 14th respectively in the Championship. 

However, in the opening five league matches of the current campaign, they have won one, drawn one and lost three to lie just outside the relegation places.

League One side Morecambe also knocked them out of the Carabao Cup on penalties earlier this month. 

“Michael joined us in November 2019 when the club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated,” said Stoke’s joint chairman John Coates, in a statement.

“Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction.

“I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Prior to his eight years as Northern Ireland manager, O’Neill won two league titles with Shamrock Rovers and led them to group stages of the Europa League in 2011. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie