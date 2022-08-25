Michael O'Neill sacked by Stoke City after poor start to the season

O'Neill has been in charge since November 2019.

STOKE CITY HAVE sacked manager Michael O’Neill, it has been confirmed this morning.

The 53-year-old has been in charge of the Potters since November 2019, replacing Nathan Jones.

In his previous position, O’Neill had taken Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals before narrowly missing out on a place at the World Cup two years later.

He initially balanced the roles with Stoke and the IFA but resigned from his international job in April 2020.

During his three seasons at the bet365 Stadium, they have finished 15th, 14th and 14th respectively in the Championship.

However, in the opening five league matches of the current campaign, they have won one, drawn one and lost three to lie just outside the relegation places.

League One side Morecambe also knocked them out of the Carabao Cup on penalties earlier this month.

“Michael joined us in November 2019 when the club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated,” said Stoke’s joint chairman John Coates, in a statement.

“Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction.

“I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.”

Prior to his eight years as Northern Ireland manager, O’Neill won two league titles with Shamrock Rovers and led them to group stages of the Europa League in 2011.

