Northern Ireland boss O'Neill wanted by Championship club

West Brom are on the hunt for a permanent replacement for Darren Moore, and the ex-Shamrock Rovers manager fits the bill.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 21 May 2019, 12:41 PM
45 minutes ago 1,076 Views No Comments
O'Neill has been in charge of Northern Ireland since 2011.
Image: Niall Carson
WEST BROM ARE hoping to speak to Michael O’Neill about the possibility of him taking over as manager, according to the BBC

The Baggies sacked Darren Moore back in March with first-team coach Jimmy Shan in charge for the remainder of the season on a caretaker basis. 

O’Neill, who enjoyed a playing career with the likes of Newcastle United, Hibernian and Wigan Athletic, has seen his stock grow considerably in recent years thanks to the fine job he has done with Northern Ireland. 

Having led Shamrock Rovers to two league titles and the Europa League group stages in 2011, he moved into international football in December of that year. 

Northern Ireland qualified for Euro 2016 — their first-ever European Championships and first major tournament in 30 years — and reached the second round thanks to a 2-0 win over Ukraine. 

The 49-year-old turned down the opportunity to manage Scotland in January of last year, before signing a contract extension with the Irish Football Association (IFA).

The Baggies finished fourth in the Championship this term, losing out to Aston Villa in the play-off semi-finals. 

Other names that have been linked with the job are ex-Ireland defender Chris Hughton, who was sacked by Brighton last week, and Danny Cowley of Lincoln City. 

