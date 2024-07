MICHAELA CORCORAN HAD a disappointing first run in the heats of the Canoe Slalom C1 category, where she recorded a time of 129.55 seconds.

The 21-year-old missed a gate during her run, and had to go back to go through it so as not to incur a 50-second penalty. She had 10 penalty seconds included in her time. Corcoran will have her second run at 4pm, and sits in 21st place following the first heat.

Noel Hendrick has his first run in the men’s K1 category at 3pm.

