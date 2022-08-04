Walsh and Eagleson guaranteed bronze medals at Commonwealth Games

IRISH BOXERS MICHAELA Walsh and Dylan Eagleson have secured at least bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games.

The pair, competing for Northern Ireland, came through their respective quarter-finals in Birmingham today.

Belfast native Walsh, a Tokyo Olympian, faced Keamogelse Kenosi of Botwsana in the women’s 57kg and claimed the win via unanimous decision, 5-0.

Her semi-final will take place on Saturday.

Bangor teenager Eagleson, meanwhile, came up against Armando Rugoberto Siqauque of Mozambique in the men’s 54kg and also earned a comfortable victory by unanimous decision.

He will meet Scotland’s Michael McHale on Saturday afternoon.

Michaela’s brother, Aidan, fights in the 71kg quarter-final action shortly, while Amy Broadhurst (60kg) is also due in the ring this evening.

