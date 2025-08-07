Michail Antonio a free agent after West Ham decide against offering new deal

WEST HAM FORWARD Michail Antonio is to leave the club after 10 years and 323 appearances as the Hammers decided not to offer him a new deal.

The 35-year-old has not played for the club since being involved in a serious car accident in December which left him with a broken leg.

He has been out of contract since the end of June, with head coach Graham Potter confirming this week that he was not a part of his plans for the new season.

Thank you for everything, Michail ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZDeF933D1U — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 7, 2025

The club said they are exploring options for Antonio to remain at the London Stadium in a non-playing capacity.

In a statement, West Ham said: “Michail will always be a much-loved and respected member of the West Ham United family.

“As has been the case since December, the club will continue to support and assist him in his ongoing rehabilitation, offering him access to training, facilities and medical care if needed.

“Dialogue continues over his future involvement with the club in an alternative capacity – including one that would enable others to benefit from his experience and leadership qualities – and he will forever hold a special place in our 130-year history.