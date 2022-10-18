Bohan to remain in charge of Dublin for 2023

MICK BOHAN WILL remain in charge of Dublin ladies footballers for a seventh consecutive year and eighth overall.

Bohan’s reappointment was ratified at a meeting of club delegates this evening.

He was linked with the Roscommon men’s job in August after Anthony Cunningham stepped down.

Having previously managed Dublin for a season in 2003, his second spell in charge has been hugely successful.

The Dubs won four All-Irelands in-a-row under the Clontarf native, in addition to two league titles and four Leinster crowns.

However, Dublin haven’t lifted the Brendan Martin Cup since 2020 as Meath prevailed in the last two All-Ireland finals.

His backroom team will be announced in the coming weeks.