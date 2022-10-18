Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 18 October 2022
Advertisement

Bohan to remain in charge of Dublin for 2023

He has won four All-Irelands during his second spell as manager.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 9:46 PM
55 minutes ago 848 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5896725
Dublin manager Mick Bohan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Dublin manager Mick Bohan.
Dublin manager Mick Bohan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MICK BOHAN WILL remain in charge of Dublin ladies footballers for a seventh consecutive year and eighth overall. 

Bohan’s reappointment was ratified at a meeting of club delegates this evening. 

He was linked with the Roscommon men’s job in August after Anthony Cunningham stepped down.

Having previously managed Dublin for a season in 2003, his second spell in charge has been hugely successful.

The Dubs won four All-Irelands in-a-row under the Clontarf native, in addition to two league titles and four Leinster crowns. 

However, Dublin haven’t lifted the Brendan Martin Cup since 2020 as Meath prevailed in the last two All-Ireland finals.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

His backroom team will be announced in the coming weeks. 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie