Mick McCarthy: 'There is a lot more to come from David McGoldrick'

MICK MCCARTHY RECKONS David McGoldrick is ready to step onto an even higher level after finally breaking his Premier League duck.

Sheffield United rewarded the Ireland striker with a new two-year deal earlier this month – and his former Ireland and Ipswich Town manager believes the best is still to come, even though McGoldrick is 32.

Much has been made of McGoldrick’s shyness in front of goal this term – his brace against Chelsea on 11 July ended his Premier League drought after 26 top-flight games.

But McCarthy feels there is so much more to his game.

“Didzy, like all players, appreciates honesty,” McCarthy said in an interview with The Athletic. “They want a consistent personality in their manager. Plus, they want a laugh and a joke at the right time.

“I get the impression Chris Wilder has nailed a few players in his time but you can see there is a bit of fun in him, too. Being able to do both is the art of good management.

“I was chatting to Richard Stearman when Ipswich played Sheffield United a couple of years ago and he said, ‘Gaffer, here it is just like what we had at Wolves’. The same feeling, the same atmosphere. That’s what Stears said. They could have a laugh and a joke but, once on the training pitch or in games, Sheffield United worked hard.

“It showed, to me, that Chris had the right characters. Didzy certainly fits right into that category. Didz is a quiet leader. He doesn’t make a lot of noise but everyone respects him.”

McCarthy took McGoldrick from the doldrums in 2013 and reignited his career. Then, when he became Ireland manager, he got a call from Wilder. McCarthy advised the Yorkshireman to sign McGoldrick.

“I really enjoyed those two years we had together,” McCarthy said of his second spell as Ireland manager.

“When we met up ahead of the international matches, I could see how much Didzy was enjoying playing for Sheffield United. I was the same as a player — in 1988 when I was playing for both Celtic and Ireland, it was the best time of my life.

“I loved him at Ipswich but he has stepped it up a level since then. He got that new contract recently and I believe there is still a lot more to come from him.”