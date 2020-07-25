This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 25 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mick McCarthy: 'There is a lot more to come from David McGoldrick'

Former Ireland manager has heaped praise on 32-year-old who has found success late in his career.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 1:04 PM
1 hour ago 933 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5159758
McGoldrick celebrates scoring against Switzerland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
McGoldrick celebrates scoring against Switzerland.
McGoldrick celebrates scoring against Switzerland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MICK MCCARTHY RECKONS David McGoldrick is ready to step onto an even higher level after finally breaking his Premier League duck.

Sheffield United rewarded the Ireland striker with a new two-year deal earlier this month – and his former Ireland and Ipswich Town manager believes the best is still to come, even though McGoldrick is 32.

Much has been made of McGoldrick’s shyness in front of goal this term – his brace against Chelsea on 11 July ended his Premier League drought after 26 top-flight games. 

But McCarthy feels there is so much more to his game.

“Didzy, like all players, appreciates honesty,” McCarthy said in an interview with The Athletic. “They want a consistent personality in their manager. Plus, they want a laugh and a joke at the right time.

“I get the impression Chris Wilder has nailed a few players in his time but you can see there is a bit of fun in him, too. Being able to do both is the art of good management.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I was chatting to Richard Stearman when Ipswich played Sheffield United a couple of years ago and he said, ‘Gaffer, here it is just like what we had at Wolves’. The same feeling, the same atmosphere. That’s what Stears said. They could have a laugh and a joke but, once on the training pitch or in games, Sheffield United worked hard.

“It showed, to me, that Chris had the right characters. Didzy certainly fits right into that category. Didz is a quiet leader. He doesn’t make a lot of noise but everyone respects him.”

McCarthy took McGoldrick from the doldrums in 2013 and reignited his career. Then, when he became Ireland manager, he got a call from Wilder. McCarthy advised the Yorkshireman to sign McGoldrick.

“I really enjoyed those two years we had together,” McCarthy said of his second spell as Ireland manager.

“When we met up ahead of the international matches, I could see how much Didzy was enjoying playing for Sheffield United. I was the same as a player — in 1988 when I was playing for both Celtic and Ireland, it was the best time of my life.

“I loved him at Ipswich but he has stepped it up a level since then. He got that new contract recently and I believe there is still a lot more to come from him.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie