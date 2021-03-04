McCarthy rewarded with new Cardiff City deal just six weeks after taking over

MICK MCCARTHY HAS signed a new contract to stay on as manager of Cardiff City until June 2023.

It comes less than six weeks after he was appointed on an initial deal that was due to last until the end of the season.

When the former Republic of Ireland boss replaced Neil Harris in January, Cardiff were in 15th place in the Championship following a run of six consecutive defeats.

However, McCarthy has overseen a remarkable upturn in fortunes which has left the Welsh outfit just two points adrift of the play-offs.

They remain undefeated in the 10 games they’ve played under McCarthy, with Tuesday night’s 4-0 trouncing of Derby County the seventh win of his tenure.

The 62-year-old, whose assistant Terry Connor has also extended his contract, said: “TC and I have enjoyed every minute of the time we’ve had at this great club so far and we’re delighted to be staying. I’d like to thank Vincent [Tan, Cardiff City FC owner] for offering us the opportunity to do that.

“The players have responded to us over these past 10 games in the manner we hoped they would, and it’s a pleasure working with them each day in training.

“Credit to them for the efforts they’ve put in so far and the results they’ve earned. They’re enjoying it and deservedly so. I’m very much looking forward to the future.”

