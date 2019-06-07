McCarthy pays tribute to 'fabulous' Duffy as Ireland snatch a point in Copenhagen

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy issues instructions during tonight's game against Denmark. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MICK McCARTHY PRAISED Shane Duffy for his man-of-the-match performance after the Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 with Denmark in tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

Having produced a colossal defensive display in Copenhagen, Duffy equalised in the 85th when he headed in a free-kick from Alan Judge, who later sustained a suspected broken wrist.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg had given the hosts a deserved lead in the 76th minute, but Duffy rescued a valuable point for the Boys in Green. He also went close in the first half when he was picked out by a sublime dead-ball delivery from Conor Hourihane.

“He’s a fabulous defender,” McCarthy said of the Brighton & Hove Albion player in his post-match interview with RTÉ. “He puts himself in the way of things, he blocks things, he’s great in both boxes, he cleared loads of headers in our box, but he got the goal that mattered.

“We know he’s a threat, quite clearly he is. But Judgey has gone on and put a great free-kick in. Both him and Conor practise meticulously. If you get a good delivery to Shane, you have every chance of him scoring.”

Mick McCarthy is proud of his side's effort against Denmark, but it looks like Alan Judge has suffered a broken arm. #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/RoUVvpMCzM — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 7, 2019

Ireland rode their luck at times, particularly in the second half, but McCarthy was understandably satisfied with the result as the focus now shifts to the visit of Gibraltar to Dublin on Monday.

He said: “We didn’t just come and sit back. We were forced back at times. They [Denmark] are a very good team who can really pass the ball and split you open.

“But I would have taken the point and I’m delighted with a point, of course.”

