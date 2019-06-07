This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 7 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McCarthy pays tribute to 'fabulous' Duffy as Ireland snatch a point in Copenhagen

Shane Duffy headed in a late equaliser to secure a very valuable draw for the Boys in Green away to Denmark.

By Paul Dollery Friday 7 Jun 2019, 10:38 PM
22 minutes ago 1,084 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4673182

Mick McCarthy Ireland manager Mick McCarthy issues instructions during tonight's game against Denmark. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MICK McCARTHY PRAISED Shane Duffy for his man-of-the-match performance after the Republic of Ireland drew 1-1 with Denmark in tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

Having produced a colossal defensive display in Copenhagen, Duffy equalised in the 85th when he headed in a free-kick from Alan Judge, who later sustained a suspected broken wrist.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg had given the hosts a deserved lead in the 76th minute, but Duffy rescued a valuable point for the Boys in Green. He also went close in the first half when he was picked out by a sublime dead-ball delivery from Conor Hourihane.

“He’s a fabulous defender,” McCarthy said of the Brighton & Hove Albion player in his post-match interview with RTÉ. “He puts himself in the way of things, he blocks things, he’s great in both boxes, he cleared loads of headers in our box, but he got the goal that mattered.

“We know he’s a threat, quite clearly he is. But Judgey has gone on and put a great free-kick in. Both him and Conor practise meticulously. If you get a good delivery to Shane, you have every chance of him scoring.”

Ireland rode their luck at times, particularly in the second half, but McCarthy was understandably satisfied with the result as the focus now shifts to the visit of Gibraltar to Dublin on Monday.

He said: “We didn’t just come and sit back. We were forced back at times. They [Denmark] are a very good team who can really pass the ball and split you open.

“But I would have taken the point and I’m delighted with a point, of course.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie