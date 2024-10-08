Leitrim boss Graham steps down due to 'circumstances beyond his control'

MICKEY GRAHAM HAS stepped down as Leitrim senior football manager, two months after his appointment.

Graham was confirmed as Andy Moran’s successor on 5 August, but Leitrim GAA announced this evening that he will not continue due to “circumstances beyond his control”.

“Leitrim GAA Management Committee at its meeting this evening was informed of the decision by Mickey Graham not to continue in the role of Leitrim Senior Football Manager for 2025,” a statement reads.

“Mickey was fully committed and looking forward to his role ahead but circumstances beyond his control have led to him making this decision and regrettably, for all concerned, he will not be continuing in his appointed position.

“Leitrim GAA will now recommence the process of appointing a new manager.”

Graham served as Moran’s assistant manager last season.

He previously guided his native Cavan to Ulster championship glory in 2020, and spent five years at the helm of the Breffni county.