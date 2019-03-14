This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harte says goalkeeper Morgan 'has the license' to join attack when opportunity presents itself

Niall Morgan has scored two points from play for Tyrone in the league so far.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 7:15 AM
28 minutes ago 347 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4540420
Niall Morgan kicks a score against Mayo under pressure by Aidan O’Shea.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Niall Morgan kicks a score against Mayo under pressure by Aidan O’Shea.
Niall Morgan kicks a score against Mayo under pressure by Aidan O’Shea.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MICKEY HARTE SAYS he’ll continue to encourage Niall Morgan to come out as a 15th outfield player for Tyrone once the opportunity presents itself.

The goalkeeping position has undergone a dramatic change at the top level over the past number of seasons, but Morgan reached new heights in the league this season.

The Edendork man landed points from play from 40 metres in the defeat to Mayo and from 55 metres to salvage a draw against Roscommon last month.

“Niall plays a lot of football out the field for his club so he is comfortable doing it,” said Harte at the launch of the 20th annual KN Group All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge.

“There is a risk and a gamble in doing it, but the fact that he is comfortable – there are some goalkeepers that when they leave the line, people don’t think it is a good idea and they hold their breath – that’s not the case with Niall. He is comfortable playing football outfield.

It is not as if it is a major masterstroke or plan or anything else. If there is an opportunity for him to come out the field, and he is comfortable doing it, then he has the license to do it.

“But again, it is like everything else. You need to be moderate in your approach, you can’t go extremely into it because you only need to get caught out once and the ball ends up in an empty net and that would end it for good. That would be a shame. If he does it with care, then we are happy with that.”

On Saturday, Tyrone face league holders Dublin in a repeat of last September’s All-Ireland final.

Harte’s record against Jim Gavin now stands at one win, two draws and five losses from their eight clashes since 2013. But his belief in this Tyrone team hasn’t wavered despite their failure to defeat the All-Ireland champions in recent years.

“I suppose we feel, even though we ended up getting beat by six points in an All-Ireland final, I think we acquitted ourselves so much better than we did in the semi-final the year before. So, that’s where it’s at at the moment.

Experience against the best is a good thing anyway. Yes, you don’t want to be beaten and you don’t want to be overhauled in the way we were perhaps in that semi-final.

“But, getting games against a team like Dublin who are the best in the last four or five years, without question or doubt, they’re always good games to get – regardless of the outcome.

“Because you’re certainly learning a lot more about yourself and your players than you would by playing against teams that you know you can handle or manage. So I think there’s a lot of benefit in playing Dublin, regardless of the outcome.

20th annual KN Group All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge Mickey Harte was at the 20th annual KN Group All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge. Source: Matt Browne/SPORTSFILE

“We’re not big into mental scars in Tyrone, particularly the group of players that I’ve worked with over the years. We’ve had many, many setbacks in various ways and really we don’t get scarred by results in football in that sense.

“We just try to learn from them and maybe in a way it makes you more determined to want to change the outcome, not necessarily to change it form a bad defeat to a win but to change it to a better place.

So it is a process of trying to be better than the last time and that’s always within people’s grasp to do. It may not happen but you’re always trying your best to make it happen.”

Asked if there’s anything Tyrone can improve on from 2018, Harte said they may need to introduce “a bit more power and a bit more strength.”

“I suppose we are renowned for having nippy inside forwards that are good on their feet and are nice, accurate players,” he said. “Maybe we generally had too many of them.

“We’re always compared to the team that had Stephen O’Neill and Peter Canavan and Brian McGuigan, a forward line which had a lot of different high quality players.

But they only come along once in a generation. I think everybody recognises you get those once in a generation, and particularly in numbers.

“We don’t necessarily have people to compare to them, but what we want is players who can learn from what they see those boys do. And learn to give the best of themselves.

“I am not saying we throw out all our small players but we need a better balance so therefore, you don’t have a line where it is all the same kind of skilful, accurate, fast players who need the precise pass.

Mickey Harte Tyrone boss Mickey Harte. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

“Maybe you need to mix and match with the bigger and stronger player who can handle an average ball but you need all of those.

You can’t have all the big strong men either, because they wouldn’t be as deft or as astute as finding the scoring opportunities as the Mark Bradleys, the Lee Brennans, the Darragh Canavans or (Darren) McCurrys.

“These boys are all very skilful players, but this is a team game and we need certain horses for courses and certain mixes.”

Harte confirmed that Mark Bradley, who started the All-Ireland final against Dublin, won’t be part of his plans this year due to his studies but expects the forward to return in 2020.

In his absence, both Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly have been used closer to goal. It’s something he feels is a “work in progress”.

“People used to always talk about a settled team and how this was the mark of a great team. Not anymore, in the modern game, a settled team would be a weakness.

I think you need to be able to have players there that give their best and then you have someone to replace them that adds value. So it’s a very fluid game and you certainly need your 20 players now to be able to play at a high level.

“People don’t come off the pitch anymore because they’re not good enough on a particular day, they come off because they’ve given all they have to give and somebody else has to go in and carry on. So it’s a different scenario and I think we have to bear that in mind.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Six Nations considering whopping £500m offer from investors CVC
    England centre Tuilagi turns down Racing move to extend stay at Leicester
    CHELTENHAM
    Johnny Ward's Day 2 verdict: British racing bosses doing their best to bring an end to the sport
    Johnny Ward's Day 2 verdict: British racing bosses doing their best to bring an end to the sport
    'It's a disgrace' - McCoy seethes at Cheltenham ban for Irish amateur jockeys
    Relief for Gordon Elliott as Tiger Roll trumps cross-country rivals again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Lionel Messi hails 'magical' Ronaldo
    Lionel Messi hails 'magical' Ronaldo
    'Liverpool are back where they belong'
    Uefa investigating Neymar's outburst following PSG's defeat to Man Utd
    IRELAND
    Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory
    Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory
    Beirne set to start against Wales as O'Brien makes return for Ireland
    Ireland's front row options improve as Kilcoyne and Ryan drive on
    LIVERPOOL
    Which of these 8 teams do you think will win the Champions League?
    Which of these 8 teams do you think will win the Champions League?
    Brilliant Liverpool beat Bayern to secure Champions League last-8 spot
    As it happened: Bayern Munich v Liverpool, Champions League round of 16

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie