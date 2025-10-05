Lehane hits 82nd minute winning point as Midleton reach Cork hurling final

Midleton 0-29

Blackrock 1-25

(After extra-time)

CONOR LEHANE NAILED a free in the 82nd minute to grab a coveted spot for Midleton in the Cork hurling showpiece, as they prevailed narrowly against Blackrock after a marathon semi-final.

Lehane struck 0-12 overall, his last score the most critical of all, as he split the posts from a placed ball awarded after a contentious decision with a Blackrock handpass judged to have been a throw.

It was a rough finish for a Blackrock team that had dragged themselves level courtesy of points from Gavin and Alan Connolly, but with the game on the cusp of going to penalties, Midleton availed of the opportunity to settle the issue.

Cork stars Lehane and Connolly had naturally pointed the way for their respective sides, Lehane shooting 0-12 for Midleton and Connolly finishing with 1-13 for Blackrock.

It was a well-taken goal by Connolly that set the tone for Blackrock’s early dominance when he rifled home after seven minutes to put his side ahead 1-4 to 0-2 and they were in front 1-10 to 0-8 at the break.

Midleton were five adrift, 1-15 to 0-13, by the 49th minute but then charged into contention as they reeled off a series of scores. Patrick White was terrific in the second half, hitting over five points in the final quarter alone. He drew them level in the 56th minute before Lehane edged the East Cork side in front moments later.

The action ebbed and flowed in the finale, Blackrock drawing level on three occasions with Connolly coping with the pressure of a 66th minute shot from a ’65, converting to force extra-time.

Midleton created a three-point buffer at the midway mark of extra-time, and when David Cremin scored on 74, they were in front by two. Blackrock hauled their opponents back to parity but Lehane came up with the vital strike to conclude the contest.

Scorers for Midleton: Conor Lehane 0-12 (0-7f, 0-2 ’65), Patrick White 0-7, David Cremin 0-2, Cormac Walsh 0-2, Luke O’Farrell 0-3, Tadhg O’Leary-Hayes 0-1, Mikey Finn, 0-1, Killian McDermott 0-1, Cormac Beausang 0-1.

Scorers for Blackrock: Alan Connolly 1-13 (0-10f, 0-1 ’65), Robbie Cotter 0-3, Michael O’Halloran 0-3, Gavin Connolly 0-1 (0-1 ’65), David O’Farrell 0-1, Peter Linehan 0-1, Kevin O’Keeffe 0-1 (0-1f), Ciaran Cormack 0-1, Fionn Coleman 0-1.