Saturday 23 October 2021
Midleton overcome Erin's Own, Trillick too good for Killyclogher

The Cork Premier SHC and Tyrone SFC quarter-finals took place this evening.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Oct 2021, 11:08 PM
MIDLETON OVERCAME Erin’s Own 0-23 to 0-19 in the Cork Premier SHC quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening.

Erin’s Own led at half-time 0-12 to 0-11, but Midleton produced an impressive comeback after the break and were aided by a red card to Kieran Murphy early in the second period.

Conor Lehane was key — his tally of 0-9 inspired his side to victory, as they gradually pulled away from their rivals on the scoreboard in the latter stages.

Elsewhere, in the Tyrone SFC quarter-final this evening, Trillick convincingly beat Killyclogher by a score of 3-14 to 1-6.

It was a relatively even first half, with a Mark Bradley goal boosting his sides’ prospects and ensuring they trailed by just a point (0-9 to 1-5) at half-time.

Killyclogher then drew level shortly after the break, but it proved short-lived.

Trillick began to dominate thereafter and two goals from Rory Brennan as well as another from Seanie O’Donnell saw them seal what was ultimately a comfortable win.

