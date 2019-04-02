'There's two men on the pitch making love' - MidWest Radio's ecstatic commentary of Mayo's league win

GIVEN MEN HAVE climbed Mount Everest with more ease than Mayo’s footballers have the steps of the Hogan Stand, their winning a first National title since 2001 on Sunday was bound to elicit a fair bit of excitement.

That it did, with Mayo’s 3-11 to 2-10 win over Kerry in Sunday’s Division One Allianz League final leaving some fan weeping in the stands.

As per, that excitement was best conveyed by the local radio commentary of the game, broadcast on MidWest Radio and delivered by Michael D. McAndrew and Martin Carney.

Highlights include: Martin Carney’s “where in the name of Jesus are they going I was saying to myself!?” in relieved response to the hail mary that ended with Diarmuid O’Connor’s fisted goal; Carney’s instruction to McAndrew to “take the valium quick”; McAndrew’s throaty, “Diarmuid O’Connor” growl and Carney’s flustered assertion that “there’s two men on the pitch making love”as Sean O’Shea and Paddy Durcan tussled on the ground.

Listen to the highlights below.



Source: MidWest Radio

