Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Mike Brown's Harlequins career over following six-week ban for head stamp

The punishment means the 35-year-old will miss out on the play-offs if the club are involved.

By AFP Wednesday 12 May 2021, 1:24 PM
FORMER ENGLAND FULLBACK Mike Brown has been banned for six weeks for a head stamp, bringing the curtain down on his 16-year career with English Premiership side Harlequins.

Brown was sent off for the first time in his career for treading on the head of Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor in their 48-46 Premiership victory on Sunday.

As a result of his previous spotless diciplinary record the panel halved the length of the ban from 12 weeks to six but Brown will miss the last four rounds of the regular season and the potential play-offs.

Harlequins, in fourth spot in the table, have a nine-point advantage over fifth-placed Northampton.

“Harlequins notes the outcome of the disciplinary hearing last night that saw Mike Brown handed a six-week suspension,” said a club statement.

“The club will issue a statement in due course. Neither the club nor Mike Brown will make further comment before that time.”

Brown, who won the Premiership title with Harlequins in 2012 and has 72 England caps, is joining Newcastle next season.

If fourth-placed Quins fail to reach the play-offs, or are knocked out at the semi-final stage, Brown’s Falcons debut will be delayed. He has the right to appeal.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

