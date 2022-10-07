Lowry ready to take leading role in Ulster backline

AT THE AGE of 24, Mike Lowry could somehow find himself as the most experienced of Ulster’s back three for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash with the Ospreys.

Injury has robbed the province of Will Addison and now Jacob Stockdale. Emerging Ireland commitments mean Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy are both absent.

While Craig Gilroy is available, Ben Moxham looks to be the next cab off the rank based on the pecking order for last week’s game against Leinster.

So, assuming that it is indeed Moxham who gets the nod to step into the back three alongside Lowry and Aaron Sexton, it would be the fullback and his 68 provincial caps who would be the so-called elder statesman of the trio, a new experience for the one-time Ireland international.

“In the past, having learnt from so many experienced players, I feel in a more comfortable role now,” explains the former RBAI stand-out.

I’ve learned a lot over the last few years and feel I can share that with younger fellas and really step up in a leadership role. The more you know the team, your system and the way everyone works, it gives confidence to be able to give out orders or to help others and I feel comfortable doing that.

“The young lads have taken on leadership roles. Doaky (Nathan Doak) is away with Emerging Ireland but the likes of him have come in and learnt a lot off the likes of John (Cooney) and older lads and really started to up his leadership.

“It’s the same with everyone, we all respect each other enough to be like ‘you’re right there’ or take responsibility in what they’re doing.

“I’m happy enough to help but I think they’re smart enough as well.”

That maturity is serving Lowry well, and is one of the things that Ulster are hoping will be the difference between last year’s team and this when it comes to potentially bringing silverware back to Kingspan Stadium at the end of the season.

Lowry has played 68 times for Ulster. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

The province didn’t sign any significant figures during the off-season, rather opting to bring in depth pieces such as Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Sean Reffell, Michael McDonald and Jake Flannery, instead trusting that the squad they have already accumulated will take the required step forward that will take them over the line.

Such levels of trust are slightly tougher to retain after a result like last week’s loss to Leinster, a 20-13 defeat that saw the province struggle in the wild and wet conditions, and also means that they cannot repeat last season’s double over their inter-provincial rivals.

“It’s always a difficult weekend and everyone thinks of what they’ve done wrong or what they could have done better and everyone is probably in the same boat in terms of we expect to win,” adds Lowry.

“We just don’t hope we’re going to win, when we’re playing at home we just expect to win.

“You do have to be squeaky clean against Leinster and we realise that. It’s being precise in those moments and realising it’s big moments that win games.

There were a few areas of our game that weren’t good enough against Leinster and that’s where we conceded the points. There was going to be a lot of kicking either side and Leinster kicked really well and they potentially kicked better than we did, or earlier than we did, and we tried to force it a bit sometimes.

“They are the learnings we will take. It was fine margins and that’s all Leinster need.”

So the hope is that things will improve for the arrival of the Ospreys to Kingspan Stadium tomorrow and that Ulster can get back on the winning track against a side that is experiencing something of a mini-resurgence this season thus far.

But perhaps more intriguingly it is a chance for them to rectify what head coach Dan McFarland declared was a below-par performance a week ago. The conditions played their part, granted, but Ulster were not happy with the effort they put forth, particularly at home.

“It’s another opportunity to right the wrongs of last week,” concurred Lowry.

“It’s going to be a similar task up front as they have good forwards and dangerous backs, the Ospreys are in great form at the minute and it’ll be another tough challenge.

“Conditions were really unplayable last weekend, and we spoke about it from an attack perspective and we probably could have kicked a little bit more.

“We’ve already seen from the Connacht and Scarlets game that our attack shape is looking really good and has room for improvement, which is great to see as well.”

