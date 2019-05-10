This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Phelan named permanent Man United assistant as hunt for director of football goes on

The former Red Devils player has signed a three-year deal to continue as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s number two.

By The42 Team Friday 10 May 2019, 11:49 AM
Friday 10 May 2019, 11:49 AM
Phelan alongside Solskjaer.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Phelan alongside Solskjaer.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MIKE PHELAN HAS been confirmed as Manchester United’s assistant manager on a three-year contract.

The 56-year-old had been working as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom staff since December and has now agreed a permanent deal.

Phelan had been touted as a candidate for the role of director of football at Old Trafford, but United confirmed on Friday he would continue to assist Solskjaer with the day-to-day running of the first team.

“He walks around Carrington and players really respect him,” Solskjaer told a media conference ahead of United’s final Premier League game of 2018-19 at home to Cardiff City on Sunday.

They know what he can do and he’s worked with the best. I’m a young manager, I still feel I’m young anyway, and Mick’s got more experience in a few areas than I have.

“I’ve been a player under [Phelan] and his knowledge, his experience, his demeanour; everyone in the club enjoys speaking to him, talking to him, discussing football with him.”

