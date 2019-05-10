Phelan named permanent Man United assistant as hunt for director of football goes on

MIKE PHELAN HAS been confirmed as Manchester United’s assistant manager on a three-year contract.

The 56-year-old had been working as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom staff since December and has now agreed a permanent deal.

Phelan had been touted as a candidate for the role of director of football at Old Trafford, but United confirmed on Friday he would continue to assist Solskjaer with the day-to-day running of the first team.

“He walks around Carrington and players really respect him,” Solskjaer told a media conference ahead of United’s final Premier League game of 2018-19 at home to Cardiff City on Sunday.

They know what he can do and he’s worked with the best. I’m a young manager, I still feel I’m young anyway, and Mick’s got more experience in a few areas than I have.

“I’ve been a player under [Phelan] and his knowledge, his experience, his demeanour; everyone in the club enjoys speaking to him, talking to him, discussing football with him.”

