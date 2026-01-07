'We absolutely need to be better' - Munster turn focus to Toulon

MUNSTER HAVE BEEN here before. Too often, maybe. An underwhelming performance behind them, a massive European day on the horizon. So often these have been the weeks that bring out the best in the province, and it certainly feels like they’ll need to produce something special in Toulon on Sunday if they are to shake off last Friday’s bitterly disappointing URC loss at Ulster and spring another Champions Cup upset at the Stade Mayol.

Behind the scenes this week they’ll point back to their 2024 win at the venue and use it as a source of motivation. Munster had just come through an injury-ravaged Christmas period with one win from six, and yet against the odds, they rallied back from 10-0 down in Toulon to win 29-18.

The province feel they are a better team now, but last weekend’s loss in Belfast was up there with any of their bad days over the last number of years.

“It was just really disappointing in every aspect,” says attack coach Mike Prendergast.

“We were second to everything. Physically, we were off it overall. And then, obviously that would have a knock-on. We probably lost the air and we lost the ground. So, there’s a knock-on to your attack, which didn’t flow, unfortunately.

“Both sides of the ball, you can see they’ve (Ulster) improved a lot, especially in attack. And I suppose in terms of where we want to get our game and bring our game, we’re not there. We’ve seen parts of it during the year.

“I think against the Stormers for probably 50 minutes. Parts of it against Leinster. Parts of it against Leinster in Croke Park. Parts of it in Ospreys, but you’re probably hearing me saying parts of it. And we need to put that all together. And it’s definitely not making excuses. We absolutely need to be better, but there’s a couple of things. I suppose consistency is one, but also just our cohesiveness.”

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The manner of that Ulster defeat will in itself focus minds, but so too will the size of the challenge awaiting in the south of France. Munster will be a different team this weekend, with their Ireland internationals back in the mix and others, like Oli Jager, also potentially returning.

They’ll be needed against a Toulon side determined to get back among the big hitters in Europe. Toulon have been looking increasingly like their old selves over the last couple of years and now look ready to properly challenge again, with the Champions Cup a big focus for the three-time winners.

Pierre Mignoni’s men are fifth in the Top 14 table and unbeaten at home across all competitions this season. Overall, a different proposition to the one Munster beat this time two years ago.

“They’re a better side, I think, overall (to the 2024 team)” Prendergast says.

“They’ve been a bit more settled over the last year or two, and they’ve a more settled side. Obviously, there’s two or three players who come in like (Ignacio) Brex, but their coaching staff has been there probably longer.

“(Andrea) Masi was there when we won two years ago, and had just arrived (as attack coach). Sergio Parisse is due to leave soon, I think, so there’s a bit more stability from where they were maybe two years ago.”

Italian international Brex joined from Benetton over the summer and has quickly become an integral player for Toulon, with nine starts alreadys under his belt. Prendergast highlights the centre as a key man as he runs through some of Toulon’s threats.

The Munster attack coach has a good knowledge of French rugby, having coached at Grenoble, Oyonnax, Stade Francais and Racing 92. In Toulon, he sees a club reinvigorated.

“They have a very, very good home record. Not many teams, I know from my own time in Top 14, coaching different clubs, going there, it was rare enough you got a win.

“You need to be completely on it. I think after our performance on the weekend, we’ll get a reaction. I’ve seen a reaction before from our lads. And we need to be. Pierre Mignoni’s has been in there a couple of years now, he has his squad moulded well.

“He’s got a good profile to his team. He brought in a guy like Brex, who is a real creator in midfield. And you can see they’re playing with a lot more width. So they have the power up front. They’ve recruited very well over the last few years, a very, very good set-piece.

They’re a big French team. Sometimes when you hear they’re a big French team, you just think of players just running over guys. They’re not. They can play ball.

“And I think when you look at their squad, going down there, the atmosphere. They have a walk-in tunnel into the ground. They’re very proud people when they play at home and they don’t like losing there. So you need to be really on top of your game.

“I know it’s two years ago where we had a good performance (there). There’s a lot of players have changed. Squads have changed. But in the back of your mind, it does give you a small bit of confidence there.”

Munster hope the trip can spark their season back into life. McMillan spoke to the players this week and outlined there will now be a shift toward tightening the core group of players being used week-to-week.

“He spoke about it openly, I can say he said it to some players this morning as well,” Prendergast said.

“It’s now where we’ll start seeing (similar) teams on a more regular basis. Obviously, there’s going to be changes here and there through injury, through form, etc. But you would hope that would (help), because it’s probably the one thing you need above anything in your attack is to be connected and to be cohesive.”