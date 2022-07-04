Mikey Kiely makes switch from Ulster to Connacht in lead S&C role

A general view of the Sportground.

MIKEY KIELY HAS made a switch from Ulster Rugby to Connacht where he has been appointed as the province’s head of athletic performance.

Kiely played a key role as S&C coach with the Limerick hurlers in the 2020 and 2021 seasons when they claimed All-Ireland glory.

He joined Ulster last August as athletic performance coach.

Kiely replaces David Howard, who has stepped aside after five years, in Connacht.

