Mikey Kiely makes switch from Ulster to Connacht in lead S&C role

MIKEY KIELY HAS made a switch from Ulster Rugby to Connacht where he has been appointed as the province’s head of athletic performance.
Kiely played a key role as S&C coach with the Limerick hurlers in the 2020 and 2021 seasons when they claimed All-Ireland glory.
He joined Ulster last August as athletic performance coach.
Kiely replaces David Howard, who has stepped aside after five years, in Connacht.
Rugby Analysis
