First call-up for Millenic Alli as Portsmouth winger joins Ireland squad

PORTSMOUTH WINGER MILLENIC Alli has received his first Ireland senior call-up ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly against North Macedonia at Aviva Stadium.

The 26-year-old, who is on loan at Portsmouth from Luton Town, has impressed in the Championship this season and now gets an opportunity at international level.

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Dublin-born Alli linked up with Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad this morning as they trained in Dublin.

Portsmouth winger Millenic Alli has received his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad 🇮🇪



The 26-year-old joined up with the team this morning at the FAI National Training Centre 🤝



Welcome to the squad, @millenic_alli 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EgKluIg2Pa — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 29, 2026

Jack Taylor remains a doubt for the North Macedonia fixture, having travelled home for family reasons following Thursday’s World Cup play-off defeat to Czechia. Sammie Szmodics has been ruled out following his injury in Prague.

Liam Scales, meanwhile, is due to return from suspension.

Kick-off on Tuesday is 7.45pm, with the game live on RTE 2.