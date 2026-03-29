Jack Taylor remains a doubt for the North Macedonia fixture, having travelled home for family reasons following Thursday’s World Cup play-off defeat to Czechia. Sammie Szmodics has been ruled out following his injury in Prague.
Liam Scales, meanwhile, is due to return from suspension.
Kick-off on Tuesday is 7.45pm, with the game live on RTE 2.
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First call-up for Millenic Alli as Portsmouth winger joins Ireland squad
PORTSMOUTH WINGER MILLENIC Alli has received his first Ireland senior call-up ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly against North Macedonia at Aviva Stadium.
The 26-year-old, who is on loan at Portsmouth from Luton Town, has impressed in the Championship this season and now gets an opportunity at international level.
Dublin-born Alli linked up with Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad this morning as they trained in Dublin.
Jack Taylor remains a doubt for the North Macedonia fixture, having travelled home for family reasons following Thursday’s World Cup play-off defeat to Czechia. Sammie Szmodics has been ruled out following his injury in Prague.
Liam Scales, meanwhile, is due to return from suspension.
Kick-off on Tuesday is 7.45pm, with the game live on RTE 2.
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