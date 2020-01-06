This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Milner injury 'does not look good' - Klopp

The Kop favourite limped out of Liverpool’s 1-0 FA Cup win over their neighbours.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Jan 2020, 7:56 AM
36 minutes ago 1,576 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4954656
Liverpool's James Milner and manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool's James Milner and manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool's James Milner and manager Jurgen Klopp.

JURGEN KLOPP REVEALED James Milner suffered a muscular problem in Liverpool’s 1-0 FA Cup win over Everton and described the injury as “a big, big blow” for the Reds.

Milner, one of five recognised senior players in the Liverpool starting XI, left the field after just nine minutes of the Merseyside derby, which was settled by Curtis Jones’ superb second-half goal.

The injury will see Milner join Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri in the Liverpool treatment room, and leaves Klopp short of cover for Andy Robertson at left-back.

Debutant Yasser Larouci replaced Milner, who appeared to be holding his hamstring, and Klopp praised the 19-year-old defender along with the other young charges who impressed against an experienced Everton side.

Klopp told BBC Sport: “Millie [went] off, which is a big, big blow for us I have to say and it doesn’t look too good, a muscle injury.

“But then Yasser coming on and just filling the role.

“It was an incredible game for us decided by a sensational goal from a Scouser. I cannot wish for more.

“It’s just a really wonderful night, apart from Millie. The plan was not to play Millie in the last game. The plan was to play Naby but then Millie had to play and today he started again and now that [injury] happened, but we cannot change it.”

Nat Phillips and Takumi Minamino made their Liverpool debuts in a team that also featured Neco Williams, Pedro Chirivella, Harvey Elliott and Jones – a quartet of players under the age of 23.

Klopp felt the performance and the result justified the decision not to send any of those who featured out on loan, praising their determination to force their way into his first-team plans.

“You cannot perform like the boys performed today if you think to yourself you should not play in that team,” said Klopp. “They have to think that they are ready.

“None of these kids are fine being sent back to the under-23s, but if they were out on loan somewhere that they would maybe play more they would not be here tonight and we would not have a team actually.

“It’s already clear they are good enough. What you have to show is respecting our principles. Counter-press is not a proposal; it’s the law. And they played brave football.

“Unbelievable performances tonight from the kids but from the adults as well.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie