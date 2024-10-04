Advertisement
Preston striker Milutin Osmajic (third right) has received an eight-match ban for biting Blackburn defender Owen Beck. Nick Potts/PA
Banned

Preston’s Milutin Osmajic given eight-match ban for biting opponent

The incident took place at Deepdale on 22 September.
12.01pm, 4 Oct 2024
PRESTON STRIKER MILUTIN Osmajic has been given an eight-match ban and fined £15,000 for biting Blackburn defender Owen Beck.

The incident took place in the Championship goalless draw between the Lancashire rivals at Deepdale on 22 September.

An FA spokesperson said: “The forward admitted that he committed an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute by biting an opponent.

“An independent regulatory commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons will be published in due course.”

Blackburn boss John Eustace said in his post-match press conference: “(Beck’s) got a big bite mark on the back of his neck. He’s shown all the lads. He’s a little bit quiet, a little bit shook up.”

Beck, who is on loan from Liverpool, was sent off for kicking out at Duane Holmes in the same incident late in the game.

The two players could face each other again this month as Osmajic has been named in the Montenegro squad to take on Wales in a Nations League tie on 14 October.

