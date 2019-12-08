More success for Mullins as Min takes John Durkan glory at Punchestown

IT WAS A successful day for Willie Mullins as he enjoyed success in the features races at both Punchestown and Cork this afternoon.

Min took the Grade 1 John Durkan Chase, the highlight of the card at Punchestown, and Cilaos Emery was first home in the Grade 2 Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

Racing for the first time since finishing second at Punchestown last April behind Un De Sceaux, Min triumphed for the second successive year in his December race with Paul Townend on board.

Thus Min became the eighth horse to win this race for a second time, finishing strongly with a powerful jump at the last seeing him justify the tag of 8/11 favourite with Gordon Elliott’s 25/1 shot Hardline in second place.

Presenting Percy, running for the first time since March’s Gold Cup at Cheltenham, came home third just ahead of Real Steel.

🥇 Five-time G1 winner

🥈 Five-time G1 runner-up

✅ Winning return



Min is back and denies the gallant Hardline for successive victories in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase for @PTownend and Willie Mullins 👏 @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/xRkvkfGKY1 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 8, 2019

There were only three runners for the feature race at Cork with only two finishing after The Great Field fell at the fourth last fence. Danny Mullins steered Cilaos Emery (4/5 favourite) to victory ahead of Ballyoisin with Mark Walsh on board.

