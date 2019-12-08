This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
More success for Mullins as Min takes John Durkan glory at Punchestown

Cilaos Emery took the feature race at Cork today.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 4:10 PM
28 minutes ago 343 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4923302
Min, ridden by Paul Townend, triumphed at Punchestown today.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IT WAS A successful day for Willie Mullins as he enjoyed success in the features races at both Punchestown and Cork this afternoon.

Min took the Grade 1 John Durkan Chase, the highlight of the card at Punchestown, and Cilaos Emery was first home in the Grade 2 Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

Racing for the first time since finishing second at Punchestown last April behind Un De Sceaux, Min triumphed for the second successive year in his December race with Paul Townend on board.

Thus Min became the eighth horse to win this race for a second time, finishing strongly with a powerful jump at the last seeing him justify the tag of 8/11 favourite with Gordon Elliott’s 25/1 shot Hardline in second place.

Presenting Percy, running for the first time since March’s Gold Cup at Cheltenham, came home third just ahead of Real Steel.

There were only three runners for the feature race at Cork with only two finishing after The Great Field fell at the fourth last fence. Danny Mullins steered Cilaos Emery (4/5 favourite) to victory ahead of Ballyoisin with Mark Walsh on board.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

